OBS Studio gains another big sponsor with Facebook

Do you make videos? Livestream? Well, you probably know of or use the cross-platform open source OBS Studio and how it's basically the go-to for such things and they just gained another huge sponsor.

Facebook join Twitch in being a top-level "Premiere Tier" sponsor, meaning they give a higher sum than $50,000 (which is the minimum for Diamond Tier, which is down a level). In a new blog post on the official OBS site, they mentioned how they're now looking to grow their team thanks to the level of funding they have been getting. Ending on a personal note, developer Hugh Bailey ("Jim") mentioned how thankful they are for the support from "sponsors, contributors, volunteers, and especially all of our users" as without them all it wouldn't be where it is.

Unsurprisingly (since it's Facebook), the reaction has been quite poor in some areas. Some people believe (wrongly) that being sponsored means they're now in some ways owned by Facebook, which is not true. It's basically a fancy regular donation and sometimes extra help in other needed areas. OBS Studio is still open source, independent and will continue to be so as clarified by OBS Studio's business dev in a Twitter thread.

I think this is great, I use OBS Studio often as does our livestreamer (join us on Twitch!) and we would be quite stuck without how easy it makes doing so many things together. If people working on open source get offered money, they should take it. This is another validation that open source is awesome and worth it.

