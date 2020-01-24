We're live now on Twitch!
Stardew Valley has managed to sell over 10 million copies - plus it's cheap right now

Stardew Valley, the super sweet open-ended country-life RPG from developer ConcernedApe has now sold over 10 million copies.

Originally, it was spotted on their Press Page and since then Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone sent this message out on Twitter:

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies. It's strange & amazing to think back to when I was making this game in my bedroom w/ no clue if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago! To everyone who has played this game, supported it, and made all of this possible: Thank you!!

Releasing almost four years ago, they said a Linux version would depend on sales of the Windows version. Then later that same month, Linux (and macOS) became a top priority which is likely due to it going onto selling over a million copies before the end of April. The Linux build was then fully released in July and since then they've pushed out plenty of big content updates and continue to do so.

Wonderful to see such a nice game that supports Linux doing so well. Already own it? Be honest, how many hours have you put into this charming game? I fear myself clicking that play button, knowing any day that happens I won't be doing much else.

If you're interested in picking up a copy, it's currently in the Humble Sweet Farm Bundle. Alternatively both GOG and Steam have it on sale.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Ehvis 24 January 2020 at 10:14 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
QuoteBe honest, how many hours have you put into this charming game?

If you must know, I've put 6.3 hours into it according to Steam. Massive numbers right there.
Philadelphus 24 January 2020 at 11:00 am UTC
View PC info
QuoteBe honest, how many hours have you put into this charming game?
207. A bit over half of that's on my first, solo, farm, where I'm going for all the achievements I can reasonably get (still need a few recipes and artifacts and to get the last Stardrop, and beat Journey of the Prairie King), the rest is playing with a friend.
namiko 24 January 2020 at 11:57 am UTC
View PC info
Um... was around 140+ last I looked... and I only got it in December. ^.^;;;

This game is ruining my life and I should feel more ashamed about it. ... And stop being tempted to look up mechanics guides. (mrph... how does the fortune telling work... is it a base luck indicator or a bonus/malus on your basic hidden luck stat...?)

Okay, who's got the best spouse and why? I can't talk because I chose Harvey. Nerdy, geeky, neurotic guys are a thing for me, but kind of hard to say he's "best guy" when there's loads of more (apparently) mentally adjusted people to pick from.
saturnoyo 24 January 2020 at 12:10 pm UTC
View PC info
307 hours.

I'm in the middle of a new farm with a friend. I started playing on 2017 and I replay it from time to time with friends. Playing it alone is just not fun anymore.

My gf finally got a pc so we will play it together soon too.

This game is perfect. Eric is amazing.
Philadelphus 24 January 2020 at 12:12 pm UTC
View PC info
Amusingly in hindsight, I chose Leah in my first solo game about two years ago; I say "amusingly" because, totally unsuspected by me at the time, I'd be taking up painting as a hobby IRL about 7 months later due to a chain of events that hadn't started yet. (Then, in her new 14-heart event from last month's update
Spoiler, click me
she teaches you to paint,
which I thought was both hilarious and adorable.)

I'm not entirely sure how luck works, but the fortune teller gives you an idea of how it'll be on any given day. It affects things like, e.g., the chance of finding a ladder each time you break a stone in the mines, or the average time between fishing strikes, that sort of thing. So you generally want to save your mine trips for high-luck days, for example.
Janne 24 January 2020 at 1:41 pm UTC
View PC info
Too many hours on Steam; and another, unknown number on my phone. Worse, it seems you can get it to run on the Pinebook Pro (it's a C# application) - nowhere is safe...
Nezchan 24 January 2020 at 2:00 pm UTC
View PC info
According to Steam I've got just shy of 500 hours on it, although that does include some degree of idling in the background while I did something else. So realistically, it's probably in the 400 - 450 range.

As to spouses, I've only married three. Leah is great all around, and probably my favourite so far. Maru is a surprisingly good mother, which is something she doesn't really hint at beforehand. Penny is...nice? She's a little too "perfect 50s housewife" for my taste really, but to a degree it makes sense for someone with her background to really want that kind of stability.
cbones 24 January 2020 at 2:02 pm UTC
View PC info
Nearly 200 hours, my most played game on Steam. I received it as a gift and loved it so much, I have purchased it 2 more times as gifts for others
Eike 24 January 2020 at 2:13 pm UTC
View PC info
Nezchan

I start being curious about this game...
This does sound... complex?


Nezchan 24 January 2020 at 2:31 pm UTC
View PC info
Eike
NezchanAs to spouses, I've only married three. Leah is great all around, and probably my favourite so far. Maru is a surprisingly good mother, which is something she doesn't really hint at beforehand. Penny is...nice? She's a little too "perfect 50s housewife" for my taste really, but to a degree it makes sense for someone with her background to really want that kind of stability.

I start being curious about this game...
This does sound... complex?

It's actually not all that complex really. Sure, there are ways to min-max things but that's not the point of the game. Farming is straightforward, crafting isn't complex and materials are generally pretty easy to get, and the friendship/romance system is maybe a little *too* simple (it's basically just giving people gifts a couple of times a week, and keeping tracks of what they like). Overall it's very chill, but there are loads of different things you can do if you feel like it.
Misc