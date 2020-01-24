Stardew Valley has managed to sell over 10 million copies - plus it's cheap right now

Stardew Valley, the super sweet open-ended country-life RPG from developer ConcernedApe has now sold over 10 million copies.

Originally, it was spotted on their Press Page and since then Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone sent this message out on Twitter:

Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies. It's strange & amazing to think back to when I was making this game in my bedroom w/ no clue if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago! To everyone who has played this game, supported it, and made all of this possible: Thank you!!

Releasing almost four years ago, they said a Linux version would depend on sales of the Windows version. Then later that same month, Linux (and macOS) became a top priority which is likely due to it going onto selling over a million copies before the end of April. The Linux build was then fully released in July and since then they've pushed out plenty of big content updates and continue to do so.

Wonderful to see such a nice game that supports Linux doing so well. Already own it? Be honest, how many hours have you put into this charming game? I fear myself clicking that play button, knowing any day that happens I won't be doing much else.

If you're interested in picking up a copy, it's currently in the Humble Sweet Farm Bundle. Alternatively both GOG and Steam have it on sale.