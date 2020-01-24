Stardew Valley has managed to sell over 10 million copies - plus it's cheap right now

Stardew Valley, the super sweet open-ended country-life RPG from developer ConcernedApe has now sold over 10 million copies.
Originally, it was spotted on their Press Page and since then Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone sent this message out on Twitter:
Stardew Valley has sold over 10 million copies. It's strange & amazing to think back to when I was making this game in my bedroom w/ no clue if anyone would like it. Only 4 years ago! To everyone who has played this game, supported it, and made all of this possible: Thank you!!
Releasing almost four years ago, they said a Linux version would depend on sales of the Windows version. Then later that same month, Linux (and macOS) became a top priority which is likely due to it going onto selling over a million copies before the end of April. The Linux build was then fully released in July and since then they've pushed out plenty of big content updates and continue to do so.
Wonderful to see such a nice game that supports Linux doing so well. Already own it? Be honest, how many hours have you put into this charming game? I fear myself clicking that play button, knowing any day that happens I won't be doing much else.
If you're interested in picking up a copy, it's currently in the Humble Sweet Farm Bundle. Alternatively both GOG and Steam have it on sale.
If you must know, I've put 6.3 hours into it according to Steam. Massive numbers right there.
QuoteBe honest, how many hours have you put into this charming game?207. A bit over half of that's on my first, solo, farm, where I'm going for all the achievements I can reasonably get (still need a few recipes and artifacts and to get the last Stardrop, and beat Journey of the Prairie King), the rest is playing with a friend.
This game is ruining my life and I should feel more ashamed about it. ... And stop being tempted to look up mechanics guides. (mrph... how does the fortune telling work... is it a base luck indicator or a bonus/malus on your basic hidden luck stat...?)
Okay, who's got the best spouse and why? I can't talk because I chose Harvey. Nerdy, geeky, neurotic guys are a thing for me, but kind of hard to say he's "best guy" when there's loads of more (apparently) mentally adjusted people to pick from.
I'm in the middle of a new farm with a friend. I started playing on 2017 and I replay it from time to time with friends. Playing it alone is just not fun anymore.
My gf finally got a pc so we will play it together soon too.
This game is perfect. Eric is amazing.
I'm not entirely sure how luck works, but the fortune teller gives you an idea of how it'll be on any given day. It affects things like, e.g., the chance of finding a ladder each time you break a stone in the mines, or the average time between fishing strikes, that sort of thing. So you generally want to save your mine trips for high-luck days, for example.
As to spouses, I've only married three. Leah is great all around, and probably my favourite so far. Maru is a surprisingly good mother, which is something she doesn't really hint at beforehand. Penny is...nice? She's a little too "perfect 50s housewife" for my taste really, but to a degree it makes sense for someone with her background to really want that kind of stability.
I start being curious about this game...
This does sound... complex?
Last edited by Eike on 24 January 2020 at 2:13 pm UTC
It's actually not all that complex really. Sure, there are ways to min-max things but that's not the point of the game. Farming is straightforward, crafting isn't complex and materials are generally pretty easy to get, and the friendship/romance system is maybe a little *too* simple (it's basically just giving people gifts a couple of times a week, and keeping tracks of what they like). Overall it's very chill, but there are loads of different things you can do if you feel like it.
