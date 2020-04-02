Terraria has now sold over 30 million copies as they get closer to the massive Journey's End update

Terraria from developer Re-Logic has now officially passed 30 million sales and shows no sign of stopping, as they approach a huge update with Journey's End.
What's interesting is that they had announced in May last year, that they hit 27 million. So in the space of only around a year, they've added an additional 3 million. Considering how old Terraria is now (2011), it's incredibly impressive that they're just continuing to grow. They broke it down a little to mention that 14 million is from PC, 7.6 million on consoles and 8.7 million was from mobile.
Journey's End was supposed to be a massive update due out last year, however it was delayed because they're just going to put it out "when it's done" which should be this year. You can see their teaser for Journey's End below:
Direct Link
To think, I remember seeing Terraria on a friend's computer back when shortly after release, not thinking too much about it but it quickly grew into something massive. It's not just the sales that's impressive though, it's the player-count too. Right now on Steam for example, there's well over fifty thousand people playing and it's constantly being pushed in the top 20 most popular games on Steam. Incredible.
Once they finally announced a release date for Journey's End, we will let you know.
To celebrate they've put it on a 50% discount on Steam until April 3 at 5PM UTC. Terraria is also on GOG and Humble Store but no discount there.
For me, this game is like Civ. I don't dare re-install it on my computer for fear of losing all my free time for (another) 3 months.
Last edited by no_information_here on 2 April 2020 at 5:22 pm UTC
Quote... and shows no sign of stopping, as they approach a huge update with Journey's End
Uhm I don't know anythingn about the update but considering the name I'd say there is one sign of stopping, right there
no_information_hereWell done to their team! Very well-deserved numbers.
For me, this game is like Civ. I don't dare re-install it on my computer for fear of losing all my free time for (another) 3 months.
Three months? I'm intrigued. I would want to get more enjoyment out of the game, but beyond grinding through equipment upgrades and boss battles I don't know much what to do. I do enjoy my infrastructure projects (hellevators, horizontal highways, controlling spread of infectious blocks and partially reversing it) and I do a bit of decorating, but my fantasy is much more limited in Terraria than in Minecraft (third dimension makes it a lot easier for me).
brokkrThe stopping was referring to the sales. Not updates.Quote... and shows no sign of stopping, as they approach a huge update with Journey's End
Uhm I don't know anythingn about the update but considering the name I'd say there is one sign of stopping, right there
chrWell, I don't know how much time you have for gaming, but I have to ration mine carefully ;-)no_information_hereWell done to their team! Very well-deserved numbers.
For me, this game is like Civ. I don't dare re-install it on my computer for fear of losing all my free time for (another) 3 months.
Three months? I'm intrigued.
See more from me