Terraria has now sold over 30 million copies as they get closer to the massive Journey's End update

Terraria from developer Re-Logic has now officially passed 30 million sales and shows no sign of stopping, as they approach a huge update with Journey's End.

What's interesting is that they had announced in May last year, that they hit 27 million. So in the space of only around a year, they've added an additional 3 million. Considering how old Terraria is now (2011), it's incredibly impressive that they're just continuing to grow. They broke it down a little to mention that 14 million is from PC, 7.6 million on consoles and 8.7 million was from mobile.

Journey's End was supposed to be a massive update due out last year, however it was delayed because they're just going to put it out "when it's done" which should be this year. You can see their teaser for Journey's End below:

To think, I remember seeing Terraria on a friend's computer back when shortly after release, not thinking too much about it but it quickly grew into something massive. It's not just the sales that's impressive though, it's the player-count too. Right now on Steam for example, there's well over fifty thousand people playing and it's constantly being pushed in the top 20 most popular games on Steam. Incredible.

Once they finally announced a release date for Journey's End, we will let you know.

To celebrate they've put it on a 50% discount on Steam until April 3 at 5PM UTC. Terraria is also on GOG and Humble Store but no discount there.