The massive Terraria 1.4 update "Journey's End" was shown at E3 and looks like a lot of fun

Touching on practically all parts of the game, the Terraria 1.4 "Journey's End" update was properly announced and shown off during E3 this week. This ridiculously huge update will be free to existing owners, just like all previous updates have been.
Hold on, what happened to 1.3.6? Well, it seems it's gotten so massive that it's no longer just another point-release it's a full-blown major upgrade to the game.
Okay, so what does it include? Re-Logic said it will have over 800 new items to find or craft, plenty of new foes to defeat, a full revamp of the world generation with new mini-biomes, an in-game Bestiary to look over and learn about all the weird creatures you find, Golf (yes really), a new higher difficulty mode, enhanced weather effects and a lot more they're not telling us about just yet. You can see more spoilers here though. Take a look at the trailer:
Direct Link
It's amazing really, that Re-Logic have managed to make one of the most successful indie games on PC of all time and it's a 2D sandbox game with pixel-art. They announced only recently, that they've managed to sell over 12 million copies of it on PC which is pretty darn incredible.
They said they expect it to be out before the end of the year but they're sticking to "when it's ready". Also, they indicated this will likely be the last major expansion so they can finally move onto tackling a new game.
You can pick up a copy from: Humble Store, GOG and Steam.
It depends on how you play the game, really. What I mean by that is that some people go in blind and have fun with whatever they find. If you decide to play Terraria like that, then chances are you will not get overwhelmed by virtue of not knowing the extent of the content.
Then there's the other way. You decide to play the game and want to get a very specific item, which is the way I play, incidentally. Getting a certain spell, armour, etc. might involve one step or several dozen. This can get very overwhelming, yes. This is why I frequent the Terraria wiki (possible spoiler warning, btw). The site does a great job of letting you know exactly what you need to do to get something you want. I kinda wish it was integrated into the game, really.
Terraria is definitely worth getting. You may want to wait for the update to drop before starting a new game, because every big patch usually (but not always) requires generating a new world in order to get all the new features that come with a new update. That said, playing it now is by no means a bad idea, there's still loads of content that makes the game fun.
Yeah for this update generating a new world is going to be necessary as the world gen is being reworked as part of it and there are several new mini biomes being added as well and that's just what has been released via the trailer and update spoilers before the trailer. I'm really looking forward and I might even start a new character once this update drops. But the one thing is this update is not going to come out until probably November or December is what the devs said.
I agree with Ixnari above, while the content is expansive, the complexity is pretty manageable (unless you're aiming for some rare and difficult to find/craft things, like Ixnari mentioned. In which case, it isn't so much complex as...involved? ). It scales incredibly well in my experience. The basic gameflow is pretty immediately familiar if you've played anything similar. Harvest resources -> make stuff -> repeat. There's just a massive amount of items and crafting and events and environments, and bosses and just random things etc. You can dip your toes in the water at your own pace and leisure though.
Personally I often bounce off games whose complexity is a little overwhelming right off the bat, but Terraria has always felt pretty intuitive. I imagine that may likely still be the case with this update.
Last edited by Stick at 12 June 2019 at 10:37 am UTC