The massive Terraria 1.4 update "Journey's End" was shown at E3 and looks like a lot of fun

Touching on practically all parts of the game, the Terraria 1.4 "Journey's End" update was properly announced and shown off during E3 this week. This ridiculously huge update will be free to existing owners, just like all previous updates have been.

Hold on, what happened to 1.3.6? Well, it seems it's gotten so massive that it's no longer just another point-release it's a full-blown major upgrade to the game.

Okay, so what does it include? Re-Logic said it will have over 800 new items to find or craft, plenty of new foes to defeat, a full revamp of the world generation with new mini-biomes, an in-game Bestiary to look over and learn about all the weird creatures you find, Golf (yes really), a new higher difficulty mode, enhanced weather effects and a lot more they're not telling us about just yet. You can see more spoilers here though. Take a look at the trailer:

It's amazing really, that Re-Logic have managed to make one of the most successful indie games on PC of all time and it's a 2D sandbox game with pixel-art. They announced only recently, that they've managed to sell over 12 million copies of it on PC which is pretty darn incredible.

They said they expect it to be out before the end of the year but they're sticking to "when it's ready". Also, they indicated this will likely be the last major expansion so they can finally move onto tackling a new game.

You can pick up a copy from: Humble Store, GOG and Steam.

