Unity have now properly announced Linux support for the Unity Editor

After releasing Unity 2019.1 back in April, it was mentioned that the Unity Editor for Linux was moving on from experimental status and now it's very much official.

On the official Unity Blog today, a post appeared titled "Announcing the Unity Editor for Linux". What's really interesting, is that the Unity team say they're doing this due to increasing demand in the "Film and Automotive, Transportation, and Manufacturing (ATM) industries". While it's now only in "preview", they made it clear their plan is for full official support by Unity 2019.3.

Something they do also make clear in the post, is to check on "3rd-party tools" to make sure they support Linux too. Something anyone following us for a while will likely be aware of, is the amount of times a game has been said to come to Linux only to come up against a barrier when it comes to some sort of middleware. Hopefully with Unity pushing forward on Linux, more Unity plug-ins and tools will move to support Linux too. Just a good reminder to plan ahead for anything cross-platform.

Really great news, will be fun to see even more developers use Linux! It's one thing to have the games, it's another to have all the tools needed to build great games. Both are needed to attract more users, so this pleases me greatly.