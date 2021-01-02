What was hot on GamingOnLinux through December 2020

Here is a look back some of the most popular articles on GamingOnLinux for December 2020, an easy way to for you to keep up to date on what has happened in the past month for Linux gaming, open source and other general Linux news that we cover!

Here's what was popular with our readers:

We published a total of 175 articles last month! You can see more stats on this page.

What was your favourite Linux and Gaming news through December 2020 and what are you looking forward to seeing throughout 2021? Let us know in the comments. We'll be getting back into it all after our short article holiday soon.