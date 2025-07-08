8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth announced with swappable magnetic ABXY

I don't need another controller, at this point I have 7 but another couldn't hurt right? The 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth with swappable magnetic ABXY looks lovely.

Compatible with SteamOS / Steam Deck too, with 8BitDo saying "all of its inputs have been optimized to fully work with Steam". This has me quite excited actually. It's a fully featured controller too with a charging dock, 2.4G wireless in addition to Bluetooth, Hall Effect Triggers & Mode Switching, TMR Joysticks and of course there's the fancy magnetic ABXY so you can play it in the standard or Nintendo layout.

It also has extra remappable Fast Bumpers (R4 and L4 buttons) that doesn't require any software, a refined D-pad, back buttons and wear resistant joystick rings. Sounds like an excellent update over the Pro 2 Bluetooth.

Currently the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless is my all-time favourite controller but I do love the look of this.

It will release August 12, 2025 for the US at $69.99, but no exact date for the UK or EU yet.

See more on the 8BitDo store.