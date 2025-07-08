Be sure to follow us on Google News!
8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth announced with swappable magnetic ABXY

I don't need another controller, at this point I have 7 but another couldn't hurt right? The 8BitDo Pro 3 Bluetooth with swappable magnetic ABXY looks lovely.

Compatible with SteamOS / Steam Deck too, with 8BitDo saying "all of its inputs have been optimized to fully work with Steam". This has me quite excited actually. It's a fully featured controller too with a charging dock, 2.4G wireless in addition to Bluetooth, Hall Effect Triggers & Mode Switching, TMR Joysticks and of course there's the fancy magnetic ABXY so you can play it in the standard or Nintendo layout.

It also has extra remappable Fast Bumpers (R4 and L4 buttons) that doesn't require any software, a refined D-pad, back buttons and wear resistant joystick rings. Sounds like an excellent update over the Pro 2 Bluetooth.

Currently the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 Wireless is my all-time favourite controller but I do love the look of this.

It will release August 12, 2025 for the US at $69.99, but no exact date for the UK or EU yet.

See more on the 8BitDo store.

I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky.
Mountain Man 24 hours ago
I'm still hoping for a Steam Controller 2.
elmapul 23 hours ago
i wonder why no one put an e-ink/ink paper screen on buttons to change the glyphs on the fly.
rea987 23 hours ago
Huh, that's unexpected, Hall Effect version of Pro 2 is relatively new. Well, I hope this will cause some serious discount for Hall Effect Pro 2 gamepads.
CyborgZeta 23 hours ago
I do like the symmetrical stick layout. However, I would kind of prefer to wait for a Steam Controller 2 patterned after the Deck. Right now, I'm making do with Stadia controllers.
FutureSuture 22 hours ago
This is more of a sidegrade to the 8BitDo Pro 2 than an upgrade. The removable rechargeable battery is gone as is AA battery support. Furthermore, instead of adding two more back buttons for a total of four back buttons with six fingers on the back, they added two more shoulder buttons for a total of six shoulder buttons with two fingers on top. Make it make sense. My disappointment is evident.
rea987 21 hours ago
The removable rechargeable battery is gone as is AA battery support.

Wow, I didn't see that. Well, they don't advertise this on the official comparison chart, just 1000mAh vs 1000mAh. That sucks... Removable buttons are great but removable battery is a must for longevity of the device. I guess Pro 2 is still the king of symmetrical gamepads.
dpanter 19 hours ago
Wow, the D-pad in the correct position for once! emoji

But I also would have liked 6 face buttons, better battery options and such things mentioned already in the comments. My trusty army of Logitech F710 will keep soldiering on until the end of time.
