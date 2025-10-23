Krafton (PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI) becoming an "AI-First" company

Krafton, the publisher of the likes of: PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI and Dinkum, have just put out a press release talking about a major investment into AI.
Currently, the news post is only in Korean and features a lot of corpo-suit speech but running it through Google translate (it may be a little rough), gives a good idea of what's going on at least.
Their CEO, Kim Chang-han, said they're transforming into an "AI-first" company which involves establishing "an AI First Culture". Beginning today, they're planning to roll out an "AI-centric management system centered on Agentic AI" for "automating tasks while allowing employees to focus on creative activities and complex problem-solving". Chang-han believes this will allow them to "leap forward as a company that fosters employee growth and expands the scope of organizational challenges through AI".
One part of the plan is to invest around "KRW 100 billion" on a GPU cluster that will "support multi-stage tasks requiring sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning, serving as the foundation for accelerating the implementation of Agentic AI" that will help them with "AI workflow automation, strengthen AI R&D, and in-game AI services" and so on.
Another part of it starting in 2026 is that they're going to allocate around "KRW 30 billion annually" to support their employees to directly use AI tools with their work. This includes generally expanding the scope of how AI is used across the company to " apply AI throughout its entire management and decision-making processes".
The original post in Korean can be seen on their press post.
Not really a surprise for Krafton given they've been bullish about AI for a while now, while using it directly in inZOI for various things and the newer AI companions for PUBG too. So prepare for a lot more AI generation in games coming from Krafton as a publisher and from developers under their wing.
Just as a reminder too, Krafton own the Last Epoch devs Eleventh Hour Games and were the ones that saved Tango Gameworks. I have to wonder how their teams now feel, along with everyone else working for Krafton as it seems they'll be required to use AI more and more from now.
But I suppose this announcement is to potential, clueless investors. When they hear "AI" they start to salivate, like they used to do when they heard "blockchain" until just a short while ago, or "world wide web" in the late nineties.
And then said people currently in power are currently speed running towards said predicted crash ? It's almost like the trillionaires are about to rob the Billionaires.
And unfortunately leave the average person in an even worse state economically
I don't know why so many companies think this is an actual selling point and worth advertising. It's like proudly announcing that you're now a "sweatshops first" company.
To quote that one movie: "They're not confessing. They're bragging."
is .. is, this like, some sort of elaborate scam similar to the dot.com investor bubble ? Where by very wealthy boomer investors who know very little about Ai are being sold a pumped up lie and are putting all their investments into Ai data farms instead of traditional investments, because insiders are telling them that the global economy is going to crash and Ai is where the safe money is at ?Well yeah, expect for the "safe money" bit. It's all about short term wins and FOMO I suppose, like tech booms/bubbles tend to be. And it's not just boomers. The stupid thing is that people who definitely should know better have been caught up in the hype.
I'm disappointed, I thought they started by replacing the CEO with AI.
AI is less full of crap than pretty much any CEO. It would have been an improvement, really.
at least Ai won't be caught cheating red faced at a music concert with the companies HR manager.
Cause this isn't totally going to end up being a disaster for their company that will likely get a massive number of their employees laid off, only for them to desperately want them back as AI runs their company into the ground.
it's too obvious. Someone somewhere is going to make a lot of money off the dip when this company fails. It sucks for all the employees working in these mega corps, but i guess the message to those folks is work for a smaller indie / community focused studio and err.. if you become successful don't become the thing that tried to destroy you and sell out on the next big fad.
automating tasks while allowing employees to focus on creative activities and complex problem-solving
...like finding a new job.