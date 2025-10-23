Krafton (PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI) becoming an "AI-First" company

Krafton, the publisher of the likes of: PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI and Dinkum, have just put out a press release talking about a major investment into AI.

Currently, the news post is only in Korean and features a lot of corpo-suit speech but running it through Google translate (it may be a little rough), gives a good idea of what's going on at least.

Their CEO, Kim Chang-han, said they're transforming into an "AI-first" company which involves establishing "an AI First Culture". Beginning today, they're planning to roll out an "AI-centric management system centered on Agentic AI" for "automating tasks while allowing employees to focus on creative activities and complex problem-solving". Chang-han believes this will allow them to "leap forward as a company that fosters employee growth and expands the scope of organizational challenges through AI".

One part of the plan is to invest around "KRW 100 billion" on a GPU cluster that will "support multi-stage tasks requiring sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning, serving as the foundation for accelerating the implementation of Agentic AI" that will help them with "AI workflow automation, strengthen AI R&D, and in-game AI services" and so on.

Another part of it starting in 2026 is that they're going to allocate around "KRW 30 billion annually" to support their employees to directly use AI tools with their work. This includes generally expanding the scope of how AI is used across the company to " apply AI throughout its entire management and decision-making processes".

The original post in Korean can be seen on their press post.

Not really a surprise for Krafton given they've been bullish about AI for a while now, while using it directly in inZOI for various things and the newer AI companions for PUBG too. So prepare for a lot more AI generation in games coming from Krafton as a publisher and from developers under their wing.

Just as a reminder too, Krafton own the Last Epoch devs Eleventh Hour Games and were the ones that saved Tango Gameworks. I have to wonder how their teams now feel, along with everyone else working for Krafton as it seems they'll be required to use AI more and more from now.