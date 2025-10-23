Patreon Logo Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal Logo PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
We use affiliate links to earn us some pennies. Learn more.

Krafton (PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI) becoming an "AI-First" company

By -
18 comments

Last updated: 23 Oct 2025 at 1:51 pm UTC

Krafton, the publisher of the likes of: PUBG, Subnautica, inZOI and Dinkum, have just put out a press release talking about a major investment into AI.

Currently, the news post is only in Korean and features a lot of corpo-suit speech but running it through Google translate (it may be a little rough), gives a good idea of what's going on at least.

Their CEO, Kim Chang-han, said they're transforming into an "AI-first" company which involves establishing "an AI First Culture". Beginning today, they're planning to roll out an "AI-centric management system centered on Agentic AI" for "automating tasks while allowing employees to focus on creative activities and complex problem-solving". Chang-han believes this will allow them to "leap forward as a company that fosters employee growth and expands the scope of organizational challenges through AI".

One part of the plan is to invest around "KRW 100 billion" on a GPU cluster that will "support multi-stage tasks requiring sophisticated reasoning and iterative planning, serving as the foundation for accelerating the implementation of Agentic AI" that will help them with "AI workflow automation, strengthen AI R&D, and in-game AI services" and so on.

Another part of it starting in 2026 is that they're going to allocate around "KRW 30 billion annually" to support their employees to directly use AI tools with their work. This includes generally expanding the scope of how AI is used across the company to " apply AI throughout its entire management and decision-making processes".

The original post in Korean can be seen on their press post.

Not really a surprise for Krafton given they've been bullish about AI for a while now, while using it directly in inZOI for various things and the newer AI companions for PUBG too. So prepare for a lot more AI generation in games coming from Krafton as a publisher and from developers under their wing.

Just as a reminder too, Krafton own the Last Epoch devs Eleventh Hour Games and were the ones that saved Tango Gameworks. I have to wonder how their teams now feel, along with everyone else working for Krafton as it seems they'll be required to use AI more and more from now.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: AI, Misc
5 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
Here's everything to claim from Prime Gaming during October 2025
A famous meme comes to life in This Is Fine: Maximum Cope with a demo out now
Cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder and dungeon crawler Into The Grid arrives November 10
PowerWash Simulator 2 release date confirmed for October
All posts need to follow our rules. Please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Readers can also email us for any issues or concerns.
18 comments Subscribe

Szkodnix 6 hours ago
User Avatar
I'm sure it's going to turn out fine... emoji
wytrabbit 6 hours ago
User Avatar
Gross 🤢
doragasu 5 hours ago
User Avatar
Not really surprising from a publisher that can ruin the development of games like Callisto Protocol by arbitrarily cutting development time.
Grishnakh 5 hours ago
User Avatar
I, for one, welcome our mindless, soulless overlords. emoji
Nezchan 5 hours ago
User Avatar
Not much time left to get in on the bubble, act now!
Kithop 5 hours ago
Cool, one more publisher to add to my ignore list on Steam, never to purchase from, again~
tuubi 5 hours ago
User Avatar
I don't know why so many companies think this is an actual selling point and worth advertising. It's like proudly announcing that you're now a "sweatshops first" company. AI is (very) theoretically going to reduce their development costs or shorten their time to market, but nobody sane thinks it'll improve the quality of their products.

But I suppose this announcement is to potential, clueless investors. When they hear "AI" they start to salivate, like they used to do when they heard "blockchain" until just a short while ago, or "world wide web" in the late nineties.
pb 4 hours ago
User Avatar
I'm disappointed, I thought they started by replacing the CEO with AI.
Lofty 4 hours ago
is .. is, this like, some sort of elaborate scam similar to the dot.com investor bubble ? Where by very wealthy boomer investors who know very little about Ai are being sold a pumped up lie and are putting all their investments into Ai data farms instead of traditional investments, because insiders are telling them that the global economy is going to crash and Ai is where the safe money is at ?

And then said people currently in power are currently speed running towards said predicted crash ? It's almost like the trillionaires are about to rob the Billionaires.



And unfortunately leave the average person in an even worse state economically


Last edited by Lofty on 23 Oct 2025 at 2:41 pm UTC
melkemind 4 hours ago
  • Supporter
I don't know why so many companies think this is an actual selling point and worth advertising. It's like proudly announcing that you're now a "sweatshops first" company.

To quote that one movie: "They're not confessing. They're bragging."
tuubi 4 hours ago
User Avatar
is .. is, this like, some sort of elaborate scam similar to the dot.com investor bubble ? Where by very wealthy boomer investors who know very little about Ai are being sold a pumped up lie and are putting all their investments into Ai data farms instead of traditional investments, because insiders are telling them that the global economy is going to crash and Ai is where the safe money is at ?
Well yeah, expect for the "safe money" bit. It's all about short term wins and FOMO I suppose, like tech booms/bubbles tend to be. And it's not just boomers. The stupid thing is that people who definitely should know better have been caught up in the hype.
Kimyrielle 3 hours ago
User Avatar
I'm disappointed, I thought they started by replacing the CEO with AI.

AI is less full of crap than pretty much any CEO. It would have been an improvement, really.
Lofty 3 hours ago
AI is less full of crap than pretty much any CEO. It would have been an improvement, really.

at least Ai won't be caught cheating red faced at a music concert with the companies HR manager.
Leahi84 2 hours ago
User Avatar
Cause this isn't totally going to end up being a disaster for their company that will likely get a massive number of their employees laid off, only for them to desperately want them back as AI runs their company into the ground.
dmacofalltrades 2 hours ago
User Avatar
Never trust a company going in this hard on a fad.
Lofty 2 hours ago
Cause this isn't totally going to end up being a disaster for their company that will likely get a massive number of their employees laid off, only for them to desperately want them back as AI runs their company into the ground.

it's too obvious. Someone somewhere is going to make a lot of money off the dip when this company fails. It sucks for all the employees working in these mega corps, but i guess the message to those folks is work for a smaller indie / community focused studio and err.. if you become successful don't become the thing that tried to destroy you and sell out on the next big fad.
ExpandingMan 2 hours ago
User Avatar
Money me. Money now. I am money me needing a lot now.
scaine 5 minutes ago
User Avatar
  • Contributing Editor
  • Mega Supporter
automating tasks while allowing employees to focus on creative activities and complex problem-solving

...like finding a new job.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon Logo Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal Logo PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Guides
MorrowindHow to setup OpenMW for modern Morrowind on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck
By Liam Dawe,
9
Hollow Knight: SilksongHow to install Hollow Knight: Silksong mods on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
By Liam Dawe,
1
> View more Tips & Guides
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc