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Only 2 years after release Star Trek: Resurgence is being delisted

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Dramatic Labs / Bruner House have abruptly announced that Star Trek: Resurgence from 2024 is already being delisted.

What is Star Trek: Resurgence? From the Steam page: "a narrative-driven adventure game created by former members of Telltale Games that delivers all the excitement and wonder of the Star Trek universe. As first officer Jara Rydek and enlisted engineer Carter Diaz, you will join the crew of the U.S.S. Resolute, a science vessel on the edge of Federation space. Its mission: to prevent an ancient and powerful force from engulfing everything in its wake"

So why is it going to vanish so soon? Licensing. The announcement posted April 14th simply said:

Our license to distribute Star Trek: Resurgence has come to an end, so the game will no longer be offered for sale. Existing customers can continue to access the game via their Steam library.

Thanks to everyone who was able to enjoy the game! LLAP!

It has an overall Very Positive user score on Steam, so to see it just vanish is pretty rubbish. It often feels like some rights holders just don't want to see their own stuff succeed. Another hit for game preservation to see yet another game that will just be gone.

Star Trek: Resurgence
Release Date: 23rd May 2026
Platform: ⚛ Proton / Wine
Official links:Steam
Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Proton, Delisting, Misc, Space, Steam | Apps: Star Trek: Resurgence
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1 comment

grigi 1 hour ago
  • Supporter
I didn't know it even existed :-(

But having the licensing expire after a mere 2 years is ridiculous. Its continued sale will result in continued royalties, I really don't get why :-(

Edit: I read that apparently Paramount/Skydance decided to up Star Trek licensing costs by 2000%
Feels like the "new owners" want to price out the small guy :-(

Last edited by grigi on 15 Apr 2026 at 10:24 am UTC
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