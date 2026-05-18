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Re-Logic celebrate 15 years of Terraria - 70 million sales, cross-play soon and more updates to come

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Developers Re-Logic are celebrating a huge 15 years of the side-scrolling survival crafting adventure game Terraria with it still going strong.

Hard to believe that if we go back far enough, to a time where I was living in shared accommodation I remember a house-mate / friend playing the really early builds of it on their PC and asking them about it, and here we are many years later with it very much alive.

The developer shared in an announcement:

"Fifteen Years?! That is a long time indeed! That's 131,400 hours - which quite a few of you have chosen to spend with our humble game. To say that reaching this milestone is equal parts insane and humbling is a massive understatement. It is really hard to put into words what your support for these many years has meant to our little studio. Simply put, you all are the engine that makes this all work. Your support allows us to keep going, keep expanding upon Terraria, without having to fall back to price increases or microtransactions. This is becoming increasingly rare in modern gaming, and we cannot thank you enough for making what we do every day possible."

And some fun stats about copies sold:

  • Total: 70 Million
    • PC: 39.6m
    • Console: 10.7m
    • Mobile: 19.7m
  • tModLoader: 12.3m downloads on Steam

What's quite crazy is seeing just how much people do actually play it, with the average hours played on PC at "101 Hours, 18 Minutes". And they're averaging around 461k total players a day on PC too. Incredible numbers there.

Thankfully, they're not actually slowing right down, the future appears quite bright for continued updates to the game. They mentioned that cross-play is coming "soon" and that "Terraria Updates will continue beyond 1.4.6/Crossplay" and that they have various other plans but they're not saying exactly what, we just have to wait and see.

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Terraria
Release Date: 16th May 2011
Platform: 🐧 Native Linux
Official links:GOGHumble StoreSteam
Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Indie Game, Open World, Sandbox, Survival | Apps: Terraria
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I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can follow me personally on Mastodon [External Link].
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2 comments

ScottCarammell 3 hours ago
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I REALLY want to see what Re-Logic could do other than Terraria. They're clearly an immensely talented team and I wanna see what else they can do. Sure Terraria 2 made in a more modern engine would be neat and I'd spend 600 dollars on it and put a quarter trillion years of playtime into it, but damn what I wouldn't give to see them explore other genres too with the same level of quality.
Kadath 2 hours ago
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It's been 15 years already? I know I am nearing 50 but, damn.
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