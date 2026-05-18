Re-Logic celebrate 15 years of Terraria - 70 million sales, cross-play soon and more updates to come

Developers Re-Logic are celebrating a huge 15 years of the side-scrolling survival crafting adventure game Terraria with it still going strong.

Hard to believe that if we go back far enough, to a time where I was living in shared accommodation I remember a house-mate / friend playing the really early builds of it on their PC and asking them about it, and here we are many years later with it very much alive.

The developer shared in an announcement:

"Fifteen Years?! That is a long time indeed! That's 131,400 hours - which quite a few of you have chosen to spend with our humble game. To say that reaching this milestone is equal parts insane and humbling is a massive understatement. It is really hard to put into words what your support for these many years has meant to our little studio. Simply put, you all are the engine that makes this all work. Your support allows us to keep going, keep expanding upon Terraria, without having to fall back to price increases or microtransactions. This is becoming increasingly rare in modern gaming, and we cannot thank you enough for making what we do every day possible."

And some fun stats about copies sold:

Total: 70 Million PC: 39.6m Console: 10.7m Mobile: 19.7m

tModLoader: 12.3m downloads on Steam

What's quite crazy is seeing just how much people do actually play it, with the average hours played on PC at "101 Hours, 18 Minutes". And they're averaging around 461k total players a day on PC too. Incredible numbers there.

Thankfully, they're not actually slowing right down, the future appears quite bright for continued updates to the game. They mentioned that cross-play is coming "soon" and that "Terraria Updates will continue beyond 1.4.6/Crossplay" and that they have various other plans but they're not saying exactly what, we just have to wait and see.

Terraria Release Date: 16th May 2011 Platform: 🐧 Native Linux Official links: