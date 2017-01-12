Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
A Valve developer has released a tool to debug AMD graphics cards on Linux
Posted by , 12 January 2017 at 9:35 am UTC
Andres Rodriguez sent in a message to the mesa-dev mailing list announcing 'gputool' for debugging AMD graphics cards on Linux. It's also open source under the GPL, so that's awesome.

It currently only supports "POLARIS 10", but hopefully with community help it can support more card generations from AMD.

Hopefully this is another step towards helping polish up the AMD driver on Linux. I look forward to seeing more open source contributions from Valve developers.

You can find the gputool on github.

It's going to be fun to watch Mesa progress this year!
Comments
M@yeulC commented on 12 January 2017 at 9:54 am UTC
Hopefully this is the beginning of a long streak of articles highlighting the new features in both camps. Tools like these are useful for everyone. Thanks Andres Rodriguez, thanks Valve!

Edit: the license file mentions GPLv3, while at least some headers mention GPLv2+, do you know which is right?


Purple Library Guy commented on 12 January 2017 at 10:30 am UTC

It seems as if in a low-key nuts-and-bolts sort of way, Valve is paying more attention to Linux again just lately.

