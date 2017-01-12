A Valve developer has released a tool to debug AMD graphics cards on Linux
Andres Rodriguez sent in a message to the mesa-dev mailing list announcing 'gputool' for debugging AMD graphics cards on Linux. It's also open source under the GPL, so that's awesome.
It currently only supports "POLARIS 10", but hopefully with community help it can support more card generations from AMD.
Hopefully this is another step towards helping polish up the AMD driver on Linux. I look forward to seeing more open source contributions from Valve developers.
You can find the gputool on github.
It's going to be fun to watch Mesa progress this year!
