New stable Steam Client up, fixing Steam Survey and NFS mounts on Linux, plus other Steam news

The first stable update for the Steam Client of 2020, pulling in all the recent changes from the Beta versions.

For Linux users, it's a good one. It fixes the Steam Library not working on some NFS mounts, fixes a crash while prepare the Hardware Survey and some tweaks to the Steam Runtime system info gathering to only run when needed.

Remote Play handles cursor scaling better on different resolutions and for Remote Play Valve added a client-side screen magnifier for the toggle magnification controller binding. Remote Play Together also saw some updates including: letting the host see all connected controllers, letting the host drag and drop controllers to change slots and an error message was added when trying to join a game that is unavailable due to country or Family View restrictions.

For the Steam Library you can now sort by Steam Review in shelves and app grids, there's an expanded What's New settings box to tweak what you see, improved Library performance and multiple bugs were fixed.

Full changelog can be seen here.

Weirdly, yesterday we were supposed to have a Steam sale with the wider release of the newer Steam Soundtrack system but it just didn't happen. Perhaps it was too close to the Lunar sale that should be going live on the 23rd? Maybe they will bundle the two together.

As mentioned at the bottom of a recent article about the Steam Client Beta (the changes which are live now see above!), we reached out to Valve about the oddness of the recent Steam Hardware Survey showing an increase in Windows 7/Simplified Chinese of around 14%—making Simplified Chinese the current most popular language on Steam. Our message was sent onto the people involved but we've had no reply since so we've updated our dedicated Steam page with the statistics for December 2019.