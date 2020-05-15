A quick look over recent and upcoming Linux game releases

With so many games being released, announced and teased it's often hard to keep on top of things so we're here to help. Going over a good few pages and hundreds of articles, here's a quick round-up in case you've missed any.
Just a note: this is nowhere near an exhaustive list, just a brief selection of titles we don't want you to miss.
Starting off with some actually released games, in case you're in the mood for a new game this weekend here's a hand-picked list of recent goodies:
- Nimbatus - The Space Drone Constructor - May 14
- KnotBot - May 13
- VirtuaVerse - May 12
- Fury Unleashed - May 8
- Tonight We Riot - May 8
- Aura of Worlds - May 2
- CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience - May 1
- WarriOrb - April 28
- Filament - April 23
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead - April 23
- Into the Breach - April 20
- Merchant of the Skies - April 17
- Fort Triumph - April 16
- The Procession to Calvary - April 10
- Shortest Trip to Earth - April 9
- Radio General April 9
That's just a really small slice of some fun titles in the last month or so. If you have been struggling to keep up with new releases, you're in luck. Every single tag on GOL is also an RSS feed you can subscribe to. Like the New Release tag for example, look for the RSS icon.
As for what to look forward to in future, there's plenty of that too. Cherry-picking a few interesting titles:
- Terraria: Journey's End (large update) - May 16
- Golf With Your Friends (moving to full release) - May 19
- Volcanoids (co-op update) - May 20
- Space Haven (early access) - May 21
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI, Frontier Pass, Pack #1 - May 21
- Drox Operative 2 (early access) - May 27
- Resolutiion - May 28
- Poly Bridge 2 - May 28
- Europa Universalis IV: Emperor - June 9
- Prison Architect - Island Bound - June 11
- Something Ate My Alien - June 18
- Dungeons 3 - Complete Collection - June 26
- Wasteland 3 - August 28
- Crusader Kings III - September 1
- Hellpoint - Q2 2020
- Roots of Pacha - Q1 2021
Other fun recent announcements that have no date attached to them:
- Amnesia: Rebirth
- Artifact 2.0 - valve have been talking a lot about upcoming changes
- As Far As The Eye
- Cassette Beasts
- Core Decay
- Dying Light DLC - Hellraid
- Half-Life: Alyx (got released a few hours after this article…)
- Jupiter Moons: Mecha
- Metro Exodus
- No Plan B
- Total War Saga: TROY
- Valheim - now in Closed Beta
- Vaporum: Lockdown
One thing about Linux gaming is for certain: it's never boring. Do keep in mind though, dates and games without dates may take longer right now, due to the current worldwide health situation with COVID-19.
Hopefully you found this quick round-up helpful.
