We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!

A quick look over recent and upcoming Linux game releases

By - | Views: 10,247

With so many games being released, announced and teased it's often hard to keep on top of things so we're here to help. Going over a good few pages and hundreds of articles, here's a quick round-up in case you've missed any.

Just a note: this is nowhere near an exhaustive list, just a brief selection of titles we don't want you to miss.

Starting off with some actually released games, in case you're in the mood for a new game this weekend here's a hand-picked list of recent goodies:

That's just a really small slice of some fun titles in the last month or so. If you have been struggling to keep up with new releases, you're in luck. Every single tag on GOL is also an RSS feed you can subscribe to. Like the New Release tag for example, look for the RSS icon.

As for what to look forward to in future, there's plenty of that too. Cherry-picking a few interesting titles:

Other fun recent announcements that have no date attached to them:

One thing about Linux gaming is for certain: it's never boring. Do keep in mind though, dates and games without dates may take longer right now, due to the current worldwide health situation with COVID-19.

Hopefully you found this quick round-up helpful.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Listicle, Round-up
18 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more here.
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
16 comments
Page: 1/2»
  Go to:

ageres 15 May 2020 at 5:24 pm UTC
View PC info
I recommend Bear Party: Adventure, a free short game on Source engine.
shawnsterp 15 May 2020 at 5:57 pm UTC
Gotta admit, I had whittled down my wishlist pretty good, and then this article comes along....
The_Aquabat 15 May 2020 at 6:26 pm UTC
View PC info
also Commandos 2 Remaster is coming by the end of the years, it was delayed .
The_Aquabat 15 May 2020 at 7:18 pm UTC
View PC info
we used to have a Feral release every two or three months, no feral release in the radar, that's heartbreaking man!
beko 15 May 2020 at 7:41 pm UTC
View PC info
…as someone in that Valheim beta: can totally recommend 👍 It's a little gem.
Naib 15 May 2020 at 7:41 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Don't forget metro exodus
slaapliedje 15 May 2020 at 8:26 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
I started playing Iratus, and I had sort of liked the other game like it (of which the name currently eludes me) but that other game seemed to have a bit more flavor to it? Iratus is almost exactly the same, except you play the villain, and instead of hiring adventurers that inevitably die, you just create new creatures from body parts you collect from slain enemies. So it doesn't seem as heart wrenching when you lose someone. Maybe that is just me though.

If you liked the other game though, you will probably like Iratus.
The_Aquabat 15 May 2020 at 8:34 pm UTC
View PC info
NaibDon't forget metro exodus
yeah also that makes me remember... what happened to Phoenix Point? (another Epic exclusive)
SirLootALot 15 May 2020 at 9:15 pm UTC
View PC info
And Grid is also basically confirmed, right?
Ehvis 15 May 2020 at 9:15 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Well, one item can be moved now.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Some popular articles from the last month:
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • -OSGD- Open Source Games Day, Pleb
  • Turn Around: „Blackguards“ (Wine)
See all, there's 7!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc