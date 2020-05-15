A quick look over recent and upcoming Linux game releases

With so many games being released, announced and teased it's often hard to keep on top of things so we're here to help. Going over a good few pages and hundreds of articles, here's a quick round-up in case you've missed any.

Just a note: this is nowhere near an exhaustive list, just a brief selection of titles we don't want you to miss.

Starting off with some actually released games, in case you're in the mood for a new game this weekend here's a hand-picked list of recent goodies:

That's just a really small slice of some fun titles in the last month or so. If you have been struggling to keep up with new releases, you're in luck. Every single tag on GOL is also an RSS feed you can subscribe to. Like the New Release tag for example, look for the RSS icon.

As for what to look forward to in future, there's plenty of that too. Cherry-picking a few interesting titles:

Other fun recent announcements that have no date attached to them:

One thing about Linux gaming is for certain: it's never boring. Do keep in mind though, dates and games without dates may take longer right now, due to the current worldwide health situation with COVID-19.

Hopefully you found this quick round-up helpful.